Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 16. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m., season premiere): In the season seven premiere of this reality series, 23 former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes will arrive at a tropical oasis in Mexico for another chance at love. Notably, Chris Harrison will not reprise hosting duties. Bachelor In Paradise will instead have a rotating roster of guest hosts starting with actor and comedian David Spade.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC, 10 p.m., season finale): The first season of this Zooey Deschanel- and Michael Bolton-hosted series wraps up with Blossom’s Joey Lawrence and Black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Lawrence enjoys good music and dancing on the first date, while Bolton performs a hilarious version of “How Can We Be Lovers.” Meanwhile, Scribner challenges contestants to pretend they are on a reality television show and act out a confessional about how the date is going so far. Bolton sings “Time, Love And Tenderness” to help the women identify Scribner.

Countdown to the Emmys

The Boys, Outstanding Drama Series nominee (Amazon Prime Video): As the 73rd Emmy Awards inch closer, airing on September 19, we are counting down with a spotlight on some of the big nominations. Here’s an excerpt of Alex McLevy’s The Boys season two review: “As a whole, the second season of The Boys is a solid improvement on the first: Smarter, sharper, and more engaged with its stories and characters—not to mention Aya Cash swooping in and pulling off a sneak MVP performance with her devilishly dry turn as Stormfront. But even Karl Urban’s Butcher, so single-minded and reductive in season one, finally gets to start digging into some ambiguities with his grizzled antihero, teasing out the guy’s darker side while finding ways to reveal some weaknesses. If season one was mostly empty spectacle—a bunch of super-powered assholes unleashing heat-vision blasts and concrete-shattering punches—now we’ve got a reason to care, a retort to the bleak nihilism that previously drove things along. The supers may be the basis for this show, but it’s the humanity that powers it.”