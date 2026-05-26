Renate Reinsve wanders a creepypasta furniture store hell in this exclusive look at Backrooms

We’re just a couple of days out now from the premiere of Backrooms, distractingly-young 20-year-old director Kane Parsons’ attempt to translate the aesthetics of the creepypasta online films he helped pioneer into A24-sized budgets. To gear up for the release of the film—in which Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a furniture store owner who notices he’s got a hole in reality kicking around in his basement, leading to a sort of Retail House Of Leaves situation—we’ve got an exclusive photo to show off from Parsons’ film.

Front and center here is recent Cannes darling Renate Rensieve, who plays Ejiofor’s therapist in the movie—who, in case it wasn’t clear, also winds up exploring the stretching, absurd liminal spaces of the titular extradimensional real estate. And while we don’t know precisely what’s going on here, vis-à-vis what is pretty clearly blood on therapist Mary’s face, it does underscore that wandering around in an infinite underground furniture store with an indeterminate “Is there also a monster in here?” status probably isn’t conducive to good health.

In addition to Ejiofor and Reinsve, Backrooms stars Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. The film debuts in theaters on May 29.