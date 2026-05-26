Renate Reinsve wanders a creepypasta furniture store hell in this exclusive look at Backrooms
In this exclusive photo provided by A24, we get a glimpse of Backrooms star Renate Reinsve having a fairly freaky time in its titular liminal nightmare.Backrooms, Screenshot: YouTube
We’re just a couple of days out now from the premiere of Backrooms, distractingly-young 20-year-old director Kane Parsons’ attempt to translate the aesthetics of the creepypasta online films he helped pioneer into A24-sized budgets. To gear up for the release of the film—in which Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a furniture store owner who notices he’s got a hole in reality kicking around in his basement, leading to a sort of Retail House Of Leaves situation—we’ve got an exclusive photo to show off from Parsons’ film.
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