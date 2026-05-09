Super Bowl viewers very upset at Bad Bunny for allegedly singing about people's Ps, Ds, Ts, and Ns The FCC released more than 2,000 complaints from people very upset that they hypothetically might have heard something naughty in Spanish.

It’s been three months since NBC aired this year’s Super Bowl, which means it’s time for one of the more psychologically harrowing of America’s various modern-day rituals: Sifting through the complaints the FCC receives about The Big Game every year to see what’s sticking in the psychic craws of the kind of people inclined to send a strongly worded, if often weakly sentenced, letter to the government about a football game.

Luckily for those of us who enjoy having our heads dunked in the festering ink of this sort of collective Rorschach test, the FCC took a break from policing Whoopi Goldberg-based rhetoric this week to release the 2,000 or so missives it received from the variously outraged peoples of America in response to NBC’s broadcast. (That’s the largest volume in years, by the way, beating out the response to the 2020 show—which also, coincidentally or not, featured an appearance from 2026 headliner Bad Bunny.) It’s a massive enough trove that the Commission had to break it up into 5 parts, but that doesn’t stop it from being unsurprisingly uniform in content. Because, yes, there were some complaints about the show’s advertising (most notably it kicking off with a trailer for Scream 7), and some very understandable requests that NBC do a better job of providing closed captions for both the show, and its commercials. But the vast majority of the comments we saw during this year’s trawl were about Bad Bunny, and people’s collective horror at hearing words in Spanish, looking up what they could have been later, and then dropping their monocles into their various beverages of choice.