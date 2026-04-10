BAFTAs sorry about "structural weaknesses" that enabled Tourette's outburst
Following an independent review of February's ceremony, the BAFTAs reported that it found no evidence of "malicious intent" behind the incident.Photo credit: Klára Šimonová (Getty Images for BAFTA)
The BAFTAs have apologized for the “structural weaknesses” that led to a public airing of Tourette’s activist John Davidson’s outburst in February. The weaknesses include seating Davidson next to a microphone during the event and failing to censor his screaming the N-word as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented on stage, despite a tape delay, while cutting homophobic language and calls to “free Palestine” from its broadcast. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the BAFTAs commissioned an independent review by RISE Associates, a consultancy that works to “create the conditions for positive social change,” which found the weaknesses but no evidence of “malicious intent.”
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