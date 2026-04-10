BAFTAs sorry about "structural weaknesses" that enabled Tourette's outburst

The BAFTAs have apologized for the “structural weaknesses” that led to a public airing of Tourette’s activist John Davidson’s outburst in February. The weaknesses include seating Davidson next to a microphone during the event and failing to censor his screaming the N-word as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented on stage, despite a tape delay, while cutting homophobic language and calls to “free Palestine” from its broadcast. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the BAFTAs commissioned an independent review by RISE Associates, a consultancy that works to “create the conditions for positive social change,” which found the weaknesses but no evidence of “malicious intent.”

The BAFTA board reported that there were a “number of structural weaknesses” in the Academy’s planning and crisis management. However, RISE didn’t find evidence of “malicious intent” from those running things, just lousy planning, leadership, and execution. BAFTA, RISE concludes, didn’t “adequately anticipate or fully prepare for the impact of such an incident.” Last month, the director general of the BBC blamed the incident on a “genuine mistake,” stating that “no-one in the on-site broadcast truck” heard Davidson’s outburst. But because another outburst was edited, when the team started receiving reports, they thought they had already caught it. Nevertheless, the board also apologizes “unreservedly” to the Black community, the disability community, and “our members, guests at the ceremony, and those watching at home.” The board writes:

“We apologize unreservedly to the Black community, for whom the racist language used carries real pain, brutality, and trauma; to the disability community, including people with Tourette Syndrome, for whom this incident has led to unfair judgement, stigma, and distress; and to all our members, guests at the ceremony and those watching at home. What was supposed to be a moment of celebration was diminished and overshadowed.”