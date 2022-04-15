Bam Margera appears to have settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew, TMZ reports. Margera’s lawyers have reportedly requested that the courts dismiss his lawsuit against Knoxville, Spike Jonze, director Jeffrey Tremaine, and Jackass Forever producers Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks, with strong indications that some sort of settlement has been reached.

Advertisement

Margera’s lawsuit stemmed from his firing from Jackass Forever, which happened back in 2021, after Margera reportedly violated a “wellness agreement” he was forced to sign in order to be hired on to the film. Margera has said that he was “pressured” in to signing the agreement while in rehab, and without a lawyer present, and was angered at the perceived hypocrisy of being fired for testing positive for use of Adderall, a drug he’s been prescribed by doctors at different periods in his life.

The Margera situation hung over a decent chunk of the promotional push for Jackass Forever, especially since the film was often praised for its energetic celebration of the friendship and camaraderie of the crew of enthusiastic stunt victims that’s built up around the franchise across multiple decades. Knoxville and other Jackass insiders have expressed their strong desire to have Margera—who’s been with the franchise since the MTV days—back for Forever, framing the wellness agreement as a way to keep Margera’s well-publicized substance abuse and mental health issues from impacting filming without cutting him out altogether. (Margera, in the lawsuit, described the agreement—which also reportedly stipulated that he take prescription medicines to help treat some of his issues—as “psychological torture.”)

In an interview with Variety back in January, Knoxville had this to say about Margera’s absence from the series’ (presumably) final film: “It’s really heartbreaking, I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”

[via Vulture]