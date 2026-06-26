Any sympathetic journalist want to hear Bari Weiss out? 

The buck stops with Bari Weiss, but when it comes to the spectacular downfall of CBS News, she would like someone, anyone, to hear her side of the story. Sure, we could simply look at the results of her tenure, which include a ratings collapse for CBS Evening News, which cratered after Weiss installed Tony Dokoupil at the desk, or the staff revolt at 60 Minutes over her kowtowing to the Trump administration. But if only someone could talk to her and hear her out, then it would all make sense as to why Paramount Global paid $150 million for her reactionary blog, The Free Press, and why her lead anchor praises members of the administration on air. Sadly, her bosses don’t agree.

According to Status News (via Raw Story), a media watchdog, Weiss has been told to stop angling for a “blockbuster sit-down” with The New York Times‘s The Daily podcast due to her boss David Ellison’s pursuit of monopolizing American media. Ellison’s $111 million acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is currently pending, and despite getting the rubber stamp from the Trump administration, it could face serious legal challenges from state attorneys general because of how many jobs the merger will kill. There’s simply no upside to the interview. As Status reporter Oliver Darcy writes, “Weiss has no compelling story to sell,” and therefore, the increased attention would be another rake for Weiss to step on. She’s already woefully unqualified for the gig, and every move she makes seems to make it worse, so suffice to say that putting herself on camera would only lead to more criticism.

If we didn’t know any better, it almost sounds like her bosses are silencing her. It wouldn’t be the first time. Earlier this year, Weiss pulled out of UCLA’s prestigious Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture because nobody wanted her there. What’s going on here? Doesn’t anybody want to hear reactionary political takes designed to flatter billionaires anymore?