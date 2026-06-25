The Hawk's full trailer brings Will Ferrell's trademark energy, volume to the golf green

Lonnie Hawkins will stage his comeback on Netflix on July 16.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 25, 2026 | 9:01am
Image courtesy of Netflix
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The Hawk's full trailer brings Will Ferrell's trademark energy, volume to the golf green

Golf is typically a pretty subdued sport, where people watch quietly from the edge of the green and clap politely when someone scores. It’s not the kind of place you’d expect to find basically any Will Ferrell character in the history of Will Ferrell characters. This is the main comic tension in the full-length trailer for The Hawk, which Netflix debuted this morning. Ferrell’s Lonnie Hawkins is loud and brash, and encourages everyone around him to act the same, including his ex-wife (played by Molly Shannon). 

An official synopsis for The Hawk reads: 

Lonnie Hawkins, (Will Ferrell) 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.

Netflix has been rolling this show out for a while now, sharing the first teaser for the show back in March. But The Hawk, which also stars Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, and Chris Parnell, is almost here, debuting on July 16. 

 
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