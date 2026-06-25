The Hawk's full trailer brings Will Ferrell's trademark energy, volume to the golf green Lonnie Hawkins will stage his comeback on Netflix on July 16.

Golf is typically a pretty subdued sport, where people watch quietly from the edge of the green and clap politely when someone scores. It’s not the kind of place you’d expect to find basically any Will Ferrell character in the history of Will Ferrell characters. This is the main comic tension in the full-length trailer for The Hawk, which Netflix debuted this morning. Ferrell’s Lonnie Hawkins is loud and brash, and encourages everyone around him to act the same, including his ex-wife (played by Molly Shannon).