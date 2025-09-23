Fox officially resuscitates Baywatch

Fox is associating itself with the color red in a new way. The network has officially given its previously-announced Baywatch reboot a straight-to-series order for the 2026-2027 season, Variety reports. No casting has been announced for the Fox and Fremantle co-production as of this writing, but Burn Notice creator Matt Nix will be stepping in as showrunner. Original Baywatch creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz are also sailing back to the beach as executive producers.

The original Baywatch debuted in 1989 and starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, dozens of red swimsuits, and a whole lot of slow-mo running. Although it was canceled by NBC after one season, it was rescued by syndication for an 11-season run that also spawned a 1995 spinoff, Baywatch Nights, and a 2017 film reboot starring Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. At its peak, it was the most watched series in the world, per Variety.

With this reboot, Fox naturally hopes to recapture some of that success. “In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

“Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally,” Fremantle’s Christian Vesper added. “We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories… Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.” We’ll see which stars will get to occupy that hallowed lifeguard chair in due time.