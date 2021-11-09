Beach House hasn’t released a new record since its fantastic 2018 LP 7, but that’s about to change soon. The dream pop duo’s next record Once Twice Melody arrives on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop.
In a press release, Beach House teased that this album will be the first to use a live string ensemble, arranged by David Campbell. The record will also be divided into chapters comprised of multiple songs (with 18 tracks total), each of which to be shared on a monthly basis leading up to the full album release. The first chapter arrives tomorrow, November 10, with chapter 2 following on December 8; chapter 3 on January 19; and the final chapter will be revealed on the album release day.
The band also announced a world tour in support of the forthcoming record, beginning the same day as the album release. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be an artist presale for North American dates on Tuesday, November 16.
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Feb. 18—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
Sat. Feb. 19—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sun. Feb. 20—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue. Feb. 22—Kansas City, MO—Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Wed. Feb. 23—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
Sat. Feb. 26—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre
Sun. Feb. 27—Milwaukee, WI—The Riverside Theater
Tue. Mar. 01—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed. Mar. 02—Cincinnati, OH—PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Tue. Mar. 22—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz
Wed. Mar. 23—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
Fri. Mar. 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
Sun. Mar. 27—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum
Tue. Mar. 29—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center
Wed. Mar. 30—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 01—Missoula, MT—The Wilma
Sat. Apr. 02—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory
Sun. Apr. 03—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre
Tue. Apr. 05—Vancouver, BC—Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed. Apr. 06—Portland, OR—The Keller Auditorium
Fri. Apr. 08—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 09—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre
Sat. May 21—Dublin, IE—The National Stadium
Mon. May 23—Glasgow—Barrowland Ballroom
Tue. May 24—Manchester, UK—Manchester Academy
Thu. May 26—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. May 28—Antwerp, BE—De Roma
Mon. May 30—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique
Tue. May 31—Paris, FR—L’Olympia
Thu. Jun. 02—Nimes, FR—Paloma
Sat. Jun. 04—Barcelona, ES—Primavera Sound Festival
Tue. Jun. 07—Cologne, DE—Carlswerk Victoria
Wed. Jun. 08—Berlin, DE—Columbiahalle
Thu. Jun. 09—Copenhagen, DK—Falkoner Centre
Fri. Jul. 08—Richmond, VA—The National
Sat. Jul. 09—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit
Sun. Jul. 10—Louisville, KY—Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Tue. Jul. 12—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre
Wed. Jul. 13—Chicago, IL—Radius
Fri. Jul. 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
Sat. Jul. 16—Montreal, QC—MTELUS
Mon. Jul. 18—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 19—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
Wed. Jul. 20—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
Fri. Jul. 22—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
Sat. Jul. 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Met
Sun. Jul. 24—Washington, DC—The Anthem