Beach House hasn’t released a new record since its fantastic 2018 LP 7, but that’s about to change soon. The dream pop duo’s next record Once Twice Melody arrives on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop.



In a press release, Beach House teased that this album will be the first to use a live string ensemble, arranged by David Campbell. The record will also be divided into chapters comprised of multiple songs (with 18 tracks total), each of which to be shared on a monthly basis leading up to the full album release. The first chapter arrives tomorrow, November 10, with chapter 2 following on December 8; chapter 3 on January 19; and the final chapter will be revealed on the album release day.

The band also announced a world tour in support of the forthcoming record, beginning the same day as the album release. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be an artist presale for North American dates on Tuesday, November 16.

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 18—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

Sat. Feb. 19— Royal Oak, MI— Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun. Feb. 20— Grand Rapids, MI— GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue. Feb. 22— Kansas City, MO— Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wed. Feb. 23— Des Moines, IA— Val Air Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25— Madison, WI— The Sylvee

Sat. Feb. 26— St. Paul, MN— Palace Theatre

Sun. Feb. 27— Milwaukee, WI— The Riverside Theater

Tue. Mar. 01— Indianapolis, IN— Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed. Mar. 02— Cincinnati, OH— PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Tue. Mar. 22— Raleigh, NC— The Ritz

Wed. Mar. 23 — Atlanta, GA— The Eastern

Fri. Mar. 25— Austin, TX— Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

Sun. Mar. 27— Dallas, TX— The Factory in Deep Ellum

Tue. Mar. 29— Santa Fe, NM— Lensic Performing Arts Center

Wed. Mar. 30— Denver, CO— Mission Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 01— Missoula, MT— The Wilma

Sat. Apr. 02— Spokane, WA— Knitting Factory

Sun. Apr. 03— Seattle, WA— Paramount Theatre

Tue. Apr. 05— Vancouver, BC— Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Apr. 06— Portland, OR— The Keller Auditorium

Fri. Apr. 08— Berkeley, CA— Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 09— Los Angeles, CA— Greek Theatre

Sat. May 21— Dublin, IE— The National Stadium

Mon. May 23— Glasgow— Barrowland Ballroom

Tue. May 24— Manchester, UK— Manchester Academy

Thu. May 26— London, UK— O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. May 28— Antwerp, BE— De Roma

Mon. May 30— Brussels, BE— Ancienne Belgique

Tue. May 31— Paris, FR— L’Olympia

Thu. Jun. 02— Nimes, FR— Paloma

Sat. Jun. 04— Barcelona, ES— Primavera Sound Festival

Tue. Jun. 07— Cologne, DE— Carlswerk Victoria

Wed. Jun. 08— Berlin, DE— Columbiahalle

Thu. Jun. 09— Copenhagen, DK— Falkoner Centre

Fri. Jul. 08— Richmond, VA— The National

Sat. Jul. 09— Asheville, NC— Rabbit Rabbit

Sun. Jul. 10— Louisville, KY— Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tue. Jul. 12— Cleveland, OH— Agora Theatre

Wed. Jul. 13— Chicago, IL— Radius

Fri. Jul. 15— Toronto, ON— Massey Hall

Sat. Jul. 16 — Montreal, QC— MTELUS

Mon. Jul. 18— New Haven, CT— College Street Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 19— Brooklyn, NY— Kings Theatre

Wed. Jul. 20— Brooklyn, NY— Kings Theatre

Fri. Jul. 22— Boston, MA— Roadrunner

Sat. Jul. 23— Philadelphia, PA— The Met

Sun. Jul. 24— Washington, DC— The Anthem