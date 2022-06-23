A very funny movie, Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, came out today on Paramount+, which got us thinking: Of all the countless times the duo, in all of their stoned and chuckling wisdom, sat there cracking wise while watching music videos in the original MTV show, which ones boasted the most musical insight (or hilarity or whatever)? And how do their insights on, say, Radiohead, stack up against the smartest critics we know (that would be The A.V. Club’s critics). So we combed through our archives to find out. Oh, also, good news: The remastered TV episodes on Paramount+ will include the original music videos, too. (And lastly, many thanks to the YouTubers who have compiled so many of B&B’s ’90s commentaries.)
The band: Pavement
By the time Pavement’s third album, Wowee Zowee, came out in 1995, the band had traded in its brief brush with mainstream exposure—1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain—for a slow-burning, bubbling-under-the-surface cult status. It also let Malkmus loosen up, to the point where he turned one of Wowee Zowee’s most cryptic songs, “Rattled By The Rush,” into a free-riffing continuum of near-rhymes like “Candelabra” / “Barbara” / “Larva” that rivals most of the MCs of that era—at least a couple of them. [Jason Heller]
What Beavis and Butt-Head said:
Butt-Head: Oh no, it’s another one of these. They need to try harder.
Beavis: It’s like … it’s like they’re not even trying. Come on! I want you to start over again and this time try! Come on, let’s go! One, two, three four, come on. Come on, rock!
Butt-Head: This is just horrible.
Beavis: If you’re gonna be horrible, at least, like, kick ass. Like Jesus Lizard. I mean, they suck but they kick ass.
Butt-Head: I think these guys are just lazy.
Beavis: They’re too lazy to rock, and they’re too lazy to clean the tub.
Butt-Head: These guys are so lazy they probably take a dump in the tub.
The band: Nirvana
I’m not sure when it became clear to me (or pretty much every rock critic on the planet, or a good percentage of diehard fans) that In Utero is the best of the three Nirvana studio albums, but it did. Some contrarian will make an impassioned plea for Bleach, someone else will argue that the band’s best songs actually appear on the odds-and-sods compilation Incesticide, and a populist or two will try to put In Utero (and, by extension, the dead singer-guitarist) in its place by championing the people’s choice, Nevermind. I’ll just say this: Each is essential. In Utero is my favorite. [Josh Modell]
What Beavis and Butt-Head said:
Butt-Head: Yes. Nirvana rules.
Beavis: This is cool. Rock!
Butt-Head: Hey Beavis, you know the bass player in this band? He looks just like a regular guy?
Beavis: Oh yeah, if you just saw him at school he’d probably like, you know, get his ass kicked.
The artist: Beck
Beck’s career has been defined—or maybe undefined—by his sonic hopscotch. He first reached the mass consciousness via 1994's “Loser,” but only those paying closer attention realized that he released three albums that year: Mellow Gold got the major-label deal and the hip-hop/slacker-folk hits, while Stereopathetic Soulmanure went for lo-fi noise and One Foot In The Grave channeled warm, stripped folk and blues. [Josh Modell]
What Beavis and Butt-Head said:
Beavis: Who is this fart knocker anyway?
Butt-Head: He’s like one of those dudes from the gifted class.
Beavis: Those guys always, like, write words like this.
Butt-Head: Yeah, really. “The sails climb high in the garbage-pail sky.” That’s stupid.
Beavis: How come people in the gifted class are always stupid?
The band: Radiohead
Radiohead’s first hit, “Creep,” couldn’t have been more blatant in presenting its theme of alienation; maybe that’s why the single and the album from which it came, 1993's Pablo Honey, were so boring. [Joshua Klein]
What Beavis and Butt-Head said:
Butt-Head: Uh. What is this?
Beavis: Don’t worry, Butt-Head, it gets cool in a minute.
Butt-Head: It better start rocking or I’ll really give him something to cry about.
Beavis: Check it out Butt-Head, it gets cool. Check it out. Yes!
Butt-Head: Yes! This is pretty cool.
Beavis: How come they don’t like play that cool part through the whole song?
Butt-Head: Well, Beavis, if they didn’t have a part of the song that sucked, then it’s, like, the other part wouldn’t be as cool.
The band: Jane’s Addiction
Jane’s Addiction got off to a slow start when most retailers refused to carry the band’s album, 1988’s Nothing’s Shocking, because of its cover artwork—a sculpture that singer Perry Farrell had made of nude female conjoined twins. MTV refused to air the video for the band’s first single, “Mountain Song,” also because of nudity. But three years later, the band was poised to be one of the biggest success stories of the nebulously defined “alternative rock” scene, as follow-up album Ritual De Lo Habitual broke into Billboard’s top 20, with singles “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing” topping the Modern Rock chart with frequent MTV airplay. [Mike Vago]
What Beavis and Butt-Head said:
Butt-Head: Whoa, these guys are cool.
Beavis: Yeah.
Butt-Head: This guy has a pretty good voice.
Beavis: Yeah. It’s loud.
Butt-Head: That’s pretty cool.
Beavis: Yeah.
