Beavis and Butt-Head - Do ‘Pavement - Rattled by the Rush’

What The A.V. Club said:

By the time Pavement’s third album, Wowee Zowee, came out in 1995, the band had traded in its brief brush with mainstream exposure—1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain—for a slow-burning, bubbling-under-the-surface cult status. It also let Malkmus loosen up, to the point where he turned one of Wowee Zowee’s most cryptic songs, “Rattled By The Rush,” into a free-riffing continuum of near-rhymes like “Candelabra” / “Barbara” / “Larva” that rivals most of the MCs of that era—at least a couple of them. [Jason Heller]

What Beavis and Butt-Head said:

Butt-Head: Oh no, it’s another one of these. They need to try harder.

Beavis: It’s like … it’s like they’re not even trying. Come on! I want you to start over again and this time try! Come on, let’s go! One, two, three four, come on. Come on, rock!

Butt-Head: This is just horrible.

Beavis: If you’re gonna be horrible, at least, like, kick ass. Like Jesus Lizard. I mean, they suck but they kick ass.

Butt-Head: I think these guys are just lazy.

Beavis: They’re too lazy to rock, and they’re too lazy to clean the tub.

Butt-Head: These guys are so lazy they probably take a dump in the tub.