Netflix offers up a first look at its new plate of Beef
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho all pop up in these first looks at Beef season 2.Charles Melton in Beef, Photo: Netflix
One of the reasons (we suspect) that networks and streamers have gotten so hot for anthology seasons of TV shows in recent years is that it means they get to do a big, exciting PR push for the show all over again. After all, who cares about last season’s stars—of, say, multiple Emmy winner Beef—when you can get an entirely brand new cast to show off for a fresh set of cameras? Hence—if our theory holds— the big marketing push that the Lee Sung Jin-created comedy-drama got from its streaming parent today, showing off stars Oscar Isaac and Carrie Mulligan as they prepare to tear into each other for a whole new plate of Beef.
