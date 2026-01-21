Netflix offers up a first look at its new plate of Beef

One of the reasons (we suspect) that networks and streamers have gotten so hot for anthology seasons of TV shows in recent years is that it means they get to do a big, exciting PR push for the show all over again. After all, who cares about last season’s stars—of, say, multiple Emmy winner Beef—when you can get an entirely brand new cast to show off for a fresh set of cameras? Hence—if our theory holds— the big marketing push that the Lee Sung Jin-created comedy-drama got from its streaming parent today, showing off stars Oscar Isaac and Carrie Mulligan as they prepare to tear into each other for a whole new plate of Beef.

As the general manager of a country club and his increasingly estranged wife, Isaac and Mulligan aren’t the only big names attached to the season, which will apparently center on three romantic relationships in different stages of disarray. The younger cast includes Riverdale‘s Charles Melton and Alien: Romulus‘ Cailee Spaeny, playing a pair of young lovers who both work at the golf course, and get swept up into the dissolving marriage between Isaac’s Joshua and Mulligan’s Lindsay. Meanwhile, the country club is overseen by its billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park, who’s played by acclaimed Korean actress Youn You-jung, probably best known to American audiences for her work in Minari. She, in turn is having marriage difficulties with second husband Dr. Kim, played by Parasite‘s Song Kang-ho, so, yeah: Pretty star-studded cast on display.

The new season of Beef is currently scheduled for an April 16 release. The second season will be shorter than the first—which arrived back in 2023—clocking in at just eight episodes.