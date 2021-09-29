“46 Long”

“46 Long” (season one, episode two)

The first episode after the pilot, “46 Long,” gives audiences a taste of how the DiMeo crime family operates day-to-day. At this point in the series, Jackie Aprile (Michael Rispoli) is boss and Junior Soprano (Dominic Chianese) and Tony (James Gandolfini) are capos of their own crews. Whether they’re stealing DVD players or finely tailored suits, money flows up from the soldiers through the capos and to the boss.

“46 Long” delivers a solid introduction into the “organized” part of “organized crime.” Director Daniel Attias plants his fish-eye lens at the table outside Satriale’s and gets into the weeds of how business is done. The episode provides a tight refresher on how the family works, who the players are, and how they run their crews. Plus, you get Paulie (Tony Sirico) ranting about Italian cultural appropriation at a coffee shop.