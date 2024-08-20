Ay, Tone, the Wise Guy: David Chase And The Sopranos doc has a trailer now Celebrating it's 25th anniversary, The Sopranos whacks its way to an Alex Gibney documentary

Somehow, in all its near-constant remembrances of the crime series that launched the modern TV age, HBO had neglected to make a retrospective documentary about The Sopranos and its enigmatic creator, David Chase. Poor David Chase, a man seemingly anchored to the Stugots despite aspirations to do something with his life other than reminisce about The Sopranos. Nevertheless, HBO continues to torture Chase with more of the lowest form of conversation: “remember when.” Bringing in Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney, who made Going Clear and The Inventor for HBO, had the premium cable network build a replica of Dr. Melfi’s office to determine where Tony Soprano ends and David Chase begins.

In Wise Guy: David Chase And The Sopranos, Gibney aims to be the icing on HBO’s neverending Sopranos appreciation cake. Three years after convincing Chase to write a pretty disappointing prequel film to the series, the creator is back in the hot seat, ready, once again, to tell the story of how The Sopranos came to be. Told through interviews with the cast, archival production footage, and home videos showing the similarities between Livia Soprano and Chase’s mother, Wise Guy is a two-part documentary hoping to tell the definitive Sopranos story.

Wise Guy: David Chase And The Sopranos premieres on September 7 on Max.