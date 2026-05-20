Dan Harmon adds Rick And Morty movie to his slate

Hoping to tide fans still waiting for that damn Community movie over, Dan Harmon announced that a Rick And Morty movie is currently in the works. Speaking to CinemaBlend ahead of the show’s ninth season premiere, Harmon confirmed rumors that a Rick And Morty movie was imminent. The film, Harmon says, will be helmed by the show’s supervising director, Jacob Hair, who has been with the show since season four. In Harmon’s words, “We didn’t shop around” because adding Hair to the show “was like adding a pillar.”

Joining the show for the season four episode “The Old Man And The Seat,” Hair directed three episodes in seasons four, five, and six, and became supervising director on season seven. Before Rick And Morty, Hair spent time on King Of The Hill, Family Guy, and American Dad!.

Harmon began talking publicly about the Rick And Morty movie in 2023, when he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was taking meetings regarding the film. He even had a meeting with Zack Snyder about it: “Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'” Harmon said. “So, the Rick And Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick And Morty movie, and three hours of it is in black and white.” Sadly, he was just joking about Snyder Cut of the movie. Also, sadly, the last we heard about the Community movie was Donald Glover giving a not-so-believable update in April: “I know everybody’s been saying that for forever, but I swear to you, I’m not lying about this. I really think that something is gonna happen soon.” Cool. Cool, cool, cool.

Rick And Morty season nine premieres on May 24 on Adult Swim.