Dan Harmon adds Rick And Morty movie to his slate
Rick And Morty's supervising director, Jacob Hair, is directing the movie.Courtesy of Adult Swim
Hoping to tide fans still waiting for that damn Community movie over, Dan Harmon announced that a Rick And Morty movie is currently in the works. Speaking to CinemaBlend ahead of the show’s ninth season premiere, Harmon confirmed rumors that a Rick And Morty movie was imminent. The film, Harmon says, will be helmed by the show’s supervising director, Jacob Hair, who has been with the show since season four. In Harmon’s words, “We didn’t shop around” because adding Hair to the show “was like adding a pillar.”
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