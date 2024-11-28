Adam Scott and Ben Stiller are launching their own Severance podcast Stiller and Scott are hosting a new companion podcast that will cover Severance's first season before barreling into its second next year.

In podcasting news that we can only hope will end up producing at least one listing of the full names of every member of U2, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller announced today that they’re making a companion podcast to their AppleTV+ show Severance. Titled, in a move that we have to assume means they’re rationing every dose of creativity they possess for the series themselves, The Severance Podcast With Ben Stiller And Adam Scott, the show will launch with something of a podcasting blitz on January 7, releasing daily episodes covering the first season of the show. Then, it’ll be ready for the much-anticipated release of the series’ second season on January 17, with Stiller and Scott releasing new episodes each week to accompany the adventures of the show’s various innies and outies.

Per Variety, Scott and Stiller released a statement today announcing the podcast, which will be hosted on Audacy. Is it full of Severance references couched in weird corporate speak? Rest assured:

We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show. While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should do a podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show. We’re happy not to be working with Lumon Industries on this podcast and instead to be bringing it to the world with Audacy Podcasts, who would never send us to the break room.

In addition to series producer/director Stiller and star Scott, the podcast will also feature appearances from creator Dan Erickson, executive producer Jackie Cohn, and stars Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower. Also, just some famous people who like the show, including a guest spot from Jon Stewart.