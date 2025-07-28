Beckham to Bend It again in sequel

Welcome (back) to Hounslow. The team behind Bend It Like Beckham has been stretching for over 20 years, but they’re finally ready to get back out on the pitch. Deadline reports that a sequel to the popular 2003 film is officially in the works, with original director Gurinder Chadha once again in the head coach’s position.

“I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game,” Chadha told the outlet. While not of them have officially signed to the project as of this writing, original stars Parminder Nagra (Jess), Keira Knightley (Jules), Archie Panjabi (Pinky), Juliet Stevenson (Paula), and more are reportedly “aware that a sequel is being developed, but they obviously want to see a script before they commit.” Still, Chadha is “pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back.”

The original film followed the story of Jess Bhamra (Nagra), a British teen who joins a local club in secret against her strict immigrant parents’ wishes. Knightley co-stars as Jules, Jess’ teammate and friend. At the end of the film, the two land scholarships to play in the United States, which they accept. It’s a satisfying ending already, but Chadha says she’s “working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes.” While the director had considered revisiting the Harriers before, she said she “didn’t want to do anything because I didn’t have a story. And then I came up with a great story… so now I’m inspired. Literally came up with it just about a month ago.”

“Women’s football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever. It is an honor for me to be a small part of it,” she added. While Chadha says she hopes to once again co-write the script with her husband Paul Mayeda Berges, she also has a powerful new collaborator in U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes, whom she met at Cannes this year. “Her insights into the world of football at her level are invaluable,” Chadha said.

The original film also had a “massive impact” on Hayes, who said she cried in the theater the first time she watched it. “There was no hope for women’s football in Britain then so I was going to the States to try my luck,” she reminisced. “Twenty three years ago I could never have dreamed of how much that film changed the women’s game and now I have the best job in the world- head coach of the U.S. Women’s national team.” Maybe in 2050 we’ll see another head coach say the same of the sequel.