Jamie Lee Curtis called Bob Iger directly to fight for Freakier Friday
Curtis went straight to the top not only to get the sequel made, but also to have it play in theaters.Screenshot: Disney/YouTube
Like Debby Ryan before her, Jamie Lee Curtis went to the CEO of Disney and said “I want to make history”—and that’s what Freakier Friday is. In a new conversation with The Guardian, Curtis details how her late-career renaissance (the Halloween reboot, her Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar, and The Bear Emmy) opened lots of doors and paved the way for her to become (in her own words) a “prolific producer.” Perhaps you thought the Freaky Friday sequel was just another case of Disney reheating their own intellectual property. But to hear her tell it, it was actually Curtis sensing a business opportunity.