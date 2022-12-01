An exciting offer today for anyone who signed up for some good-natured “No one man should have all that power” fun with rapper Kanye West a decade-and-change ago, and who now has to walk around in public with a picture of a guy who says things like “I like Hitler” on their arm: A London-based tattoo removal studio is offering free removals for anybody with West’s increasingly antisemitic bullshit-spouting face tattooed on their body.

This is per The Washington Post, reporting on an offer from the U.K.’s Naama Studios, which announced recently that it’s launching a “Yeezy come, Yeezy go” program that offers pro bono de-Kanye- ifications for remorseful fans. (They actually announced the offer two weeks ago, so after West had gotten seriously into his ongoing and loving flirtation with antisemitism, but before he managed to baffle even Alex Jones on Infowars today by singing the praises of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.) Per the Post, Naama already offers a pro bono tattoo removal service for people who regret getting them, but who can’t afford the steep (up to $2400) price of removal; the company is couching the Kanye program in a similar light.

West, a bold explorer in the realm of terrible ideas held publicly, appeared on Infowars earlier today, continuing his recent trend of appearing on the shows of right-wing conspiracy types and then saying the quiet part so loud that it appears to blow out their eardrums. (Tim Pool got a West walkout when he pushed back on some of the rhetoric; Jones let West say what he liked.) No dog whistles, no beating around the bigoted bush. Just “I like Hitler,” stated bluntly, along with the usual idiocy about Jewish people controlling the media. And while we might contend that the point where you’d no longer want to endorse Kanye West’s thoughts and ideas with ad space on your personal flesh probably should have passed five or six hateful tantrums ago, it really does seem like the getting might be good on getting his face off of your face.

Naama says multiple people have already approached them about taking them up on their offer.