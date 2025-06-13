Kanye West popped in to spread a little chaos at Diddy's trial
West confirmed that he was there to support his old friend Combs—although he reportedly bailed after just 40 minutes of watching the trial.Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
In addition to all the other things he’s proven himself to be over the last few years—a spewer of anti-semitic bile, a champion-tier bridge burner, a failed school administrator, etc.—Kanye West (who legally changed his name to Ye a few years back) has retained his credentials as one of pop culture’s great attention-seeking missiles. Observe, for instance, the instantly deforming impact West had earlier today, when he showed up at the ongoing trial of his old pal Sean “Diddy” Combs. Press reports about the trial instantly shifted from the (almost wrapped-up) prosecution arguments, and instead zeroed in on West. Which is a pretty good deal for a guy showing up, getting his own private room to view the trial, and then bailing after what sounds like about 40 minutes of not getting attention.