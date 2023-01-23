The 50 best Disney movies of all time

As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, The A.V. Club marks the occasion with a series of lists, essays, and more.
Think “Disney movies” and your mind will probably conjure up images of classic animated films like Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and even Pinocchio. And while the company continues to be an industry leader in animation, its films have encompassed a huge variety of genres, styles, and mediums. To mark Disney’s 100th anniversary, we’re counting down their 50 best films. Animated classics are well-represented, but so are modern, live-action movies like Enchanted. The only things you won’t find are films that Disney owns due to its acquisitions of Fox and Marvel Studios. If a film wasn’t produced by Disney, it doesn’t count. And now, on with the list.