13. Blind Ambition

“Blind Ambition” - Official Trailer

Sometimes, at least in the sociopolitical realm, documentaries struggle with reflecting the full emotional spectrum of real life. Subjects with lesser means are often presented in flat, simplistic strokes, and as it pertains particularly to the refugee experience, many of these movies adopt a down-tempo solemnity—as if a dour tone is the only way to make viewers care about their plight.

Co-directors Warwick Ross and Rob Coe’s Blind Ambition is a refreshing exception to this trend. It tells the incredible true story of four Zimbabwean refugees, men with no prior connection, who meet in South Africa while hustling and trying to provide better lives for their families via jobs in the service industry. After they each become sommeliers at different restaurants and hotels, the foursome come together to compete under their national flag at the World Wine Tasting Championships. Threading a needle between difficulty and hopefulness, the movie honors the melancholic and at times brutal pasts of its subjects. But it also plugs into the unadulterated joyful embrace of their unexpected and inspiring new lives. [Brent Simon]