2. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Love Bomb | Official Clip HD | A24

Who won the battle of the multiverses this year? A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once may not have come close to matching the box-office success of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but come September only one of them was still playing in theaters, and it wasn’t the film from Marvel. These days it’s rare to find people still talking about a movie a month after its release, let alone nine months later, but Everything Everywhere refuses to follow the conventional rules of filmmaking. This extraordinary film seemingly came out of nowhere last spring and proceeded to dominate pop-culture conversations for the remainder of 2022.

Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels, threw everything they could think of at the screen (and sometimes on a bagel), creating a visual spectacle that challenges the audience as we follow the characters through one bonkers alternate universe after another. The eye-popping production design and technical tricks are just window dressing, though, for a deeply emotional story about generational trauma and the yin-yang balancing act of a life fully lived. Michelle Yeoh shows off her range and versatility in the lead role, landing comic beats as deftly as she lands punches and kicks. Co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis all rise to meet her at her level. Thanks to the life they breathe into this film it hasn’t left us yet, and probably never will. [Cindy White]