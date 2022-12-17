Krampus - Official Trailer (HD)
Like a lot of films that come packaged as antidotes to seasonal cheer, Krampus is really a stealth Christmas carol, smuggling a pro-St. Nick message in the guise of counterprogramming for Scrooges. It’s a good ruse: The opening scene is a slow-motion lambast of last-minute shopping sprees, parents and children alike scrambling over each other to the ironic accompaniment of a Bing Crosby staple. The hatefulness holds as we meet our unlucky, unhappy family, brought together through annual obligation. Dad (Adam Scott) is a workaholic, Mom (Toni Collette) is a pill-popping stress machine, and the teenage daughter (Stefania LaVie Owen) is… well, an eye-rolling teenage daughter. That’s just the tip of the dysfunctional iceberg, as the cozy suburban home is soon invaded by dull, cruel, uncouth relatives. It’s enough to make the resident Kevin McCallister (Emjay Anthony) tear up his letter to Santa, accidentally summoning the big man’s shadow, a hooved hulk of Alpine folklore who comes charging down chimneys, malevolent minions in tow… [A.A. Dowd]
