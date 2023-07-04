Independents Day: The best indie movies of 2023 (so far)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24

A24’s Past Lives has been buzzed about since its Sundance premiere in January, and its stature as one of most critically acclaimed films of the year has only grown since then. Greta Lee is radiant as Nora, a writer who can’t deny the strong connection she feels to Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), a boy she met in Korea as a child and never forgot, even after her family moved away. When the two meet up again years later it complicates things between her and her husband (John Magaro), but if you’re expecting something as simple from this film as a histrionic romantic triangle, you’re in for a revelation. Writer and director Celine Song expertly dismantles those expectations and instead crafts a thoughtful and emotional tale of destinies interrupted and what might have been without making anyone a villain.