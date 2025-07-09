To make a Long Story Short, the teaser for Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new show is here

The characters in Long Story Short are human, but they're still horsin' around.

By Emma Keates  |  July 9, 2025 | 11:07am
Image: Netflix
TV News Long Story Short
To make a Long Story Short, the teaser for Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new show is here
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Some things never change. 11 years after BoJack Horseman‘s premiere, it feels as nice as ever to jump into a new animated world dreamed up by its creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg. It almost feels like coming home to watch the Schwooper siblings—the stars of Long Story Short—squabble in the backseat of their parents’ minivan in the first teaser for the new show. Things don’t seem to change much for them either; they’re still rehashing the same childish argument after a decade and change. 

The characters in this one appear to be 100% human, but they’re clearly infused with the same DNA as BoJack‘s beloved anthropomorphic ensemble. The Schwooper family will grapple with the concept of home, as well as their changing relationships with each other (or maybe not-so-changing, as we see in the teaser). “Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads. 

Like BoJack, Long Story Short will benefit from a deep bench of vocal talent. Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer are all featured, with Michaela Dietz and Dave Franco (BoJack alum Alison Brie’s husband) as recurring guests. Long Story Short also reunites much of the original BoJack production team. Lisa Hanawalt, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkley—all of whom also worked on the late, great Tuca & Bertie—are joining Bob-Waksberg as producers. 

In an interview with The A.V. Club last year, Bob-Waksberg reflected on BoJack‘s legacy. “People who didn’t work on the show but are revisiting the show have their own connections to it. It’s revisiting art that you loved at a certain point that reminds you of the person you were then,” he said. “I like feeling that the longer BoJack exists, the more it can be that for people as well—reflecting on how you’ve changed, but also being reminded of who you were. I think it’s a beautiful thing.” In another 10 years, Long Story Short may remind you of who you were right now.

You can meet the Schwooper family when Long Story Short premieres August 22 on Netflix.

 
Join the discussion...
 