To make a Long Story Short, the teaser for Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new show is here The characters in Long Story Short are human, but they're still horsin' around.

Some things never change. 11 years after BoJack Horseman‘s premiere, it feels as nice as ever to jump into a new animated world dreamed up by its creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg. It almost feels like coming home to watch the Schwooper siblings—the stars of Long Story Short—squabble in the backseat of their parents’ minivan in the first teaser for the new show. Things don’t seem to change much for them either; they’re still rehashing the same childish argument after a decade and change.

The characters in this one appear to be 100% human, but they’re clearly infused with the same DNA as BoJack‘s beloved anthropomorphic ensemble. The Schwooper family will grapple with the concept of home, as well as their changing relationships with each other (or maybe not-so-changing, as we see in the teaser). “Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads.