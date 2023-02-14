Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood, Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (8/10) Movie CLIP - It Not the Years, It’s the Mileage (1981) HD

Who can forget the “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” moment between Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Raiders Of The Lost Ark? We learn in the story that these two had an affair in the past, and their reunion sizzles hotter than a Nazi opening the Ark of the Covenant. Marion returned in Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and the movie ends with her and Indy’s wedding. We hope she at least has a cameo in the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.