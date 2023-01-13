13. Splash (1984)

If we don’t count the horror film He Knows You’re Alone, then Hanks’ first major film was Splash, a charming, shaggy comedy that showcases his burgeoning big-screen presence. Hanks plays Allen Bauer, an unlucky-in-love average Joe who falls for a mermaid named Madison (Daryl Hannah). Hanks had just graduated from his star-making stint on the television sitcom Bosom Buddies and he was still—albeit sweetly, relatably, and entertainingly—playing just a bit broadly for the camera at this stage in his career. And he was so thin and gangly!

Still, you can’t help but fall for Allen as he falls for Madison, and Hanks’ chemistry with Hannah is off the charts, making their journey to a happy ending a pure joy. Speaking of joy, it’s also a pleasure to watch Hanks bounce off John Candy (as Allen’s bull-in-a-china-shop brother, Freddie) and Eugene Levy (as Dr. Kornbluth, the villainous scientist determined to reveal to the world that Madison is a mermaid). Hanks lets the high-energy Candy and bombastic Levy chew the scenery, while he brings real humanity to one of the film’s most touching lines: “All my life I’ve been waiting for someone. And when I find her, she’s a fish.” [Ian Spelling]