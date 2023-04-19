40 best musical references in Schmigadoon! season 2 (so far)

The second season of Schmigadoon! is not for the faint of heart if you’re a musical theater nerd: After the sugary-sweet Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and ’50s that the show mined for season one, this new batch brings the grittier, edgier plays of the 1960s and ’70s to center stage. As Cecily Strong’s character Melissa says, these musicals are “generally darker, with more sex and violence and imperfect rhymes.” We get all that and more in the sophomore outing of Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio’s musical-parody series.

And we mean more. With 10-plus musicals referenced, there are dozens of Easter Eggs to look out for in each episode. Between songs, storylines, characters, and even set designs, there are honestly too many to list here. So we narrowed it down to 40 references (and trust us, that was hard), including some of the more obvious nods, as well as a few for eagle-eyed fans. In chronological order and broken down by moment, here are our picks for the best from this season so far. (We covered through episode four, which drops April 19.) Please let us know—politely—any faves that we missed in the comments.