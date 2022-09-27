Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder by William Shatner with Joshua Brandon (October 4, Atria)

Depending on how generous you are with the definition of memoir, this might be Shatner’s ninth autobiographical outing. At 91, the Star Trek actor is still hungry for more adventures, more outlets to express himself—and more work. (He hosts a History show, recently dropped another spoken-word album, and is writing lyrics for his next.) Shatner delivers on his subtitle, offering musings about nature (and his deep regret at having hunted for sport), the beauty of life, and … the erotic energy of toasted rye bread. The man is nothing if not in touch with his emotions. He recalls how last year he rode Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to the edge of space; the sight of the vast, cold expanse filled him with unexpected dread and moved him to tears. Another recollection delivers on the title’s unintentional promise of going, boldly: Midway through the premiere of his one-man show in 2012, he shat(nered?) his pants. Quickly announcing a “technical difficulty,” he ran offstage, changed, then stepped back into the spotlight to finish his show, a testament to his work ethic. Not all the material here is fresh, but much of it is fun.

An aside for fans of celeb memoirs: This month has a pre-holiday bumper crop. Besides Shatner and Wu, there are titles from Jemele Hill, Tom Felton, Ralph Macchio, Geena Davis, Sam Heughan, and Chelsea Manning, as well as posthumous fare from Paul Newman and Alan Rickman.

