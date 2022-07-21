He-Man and his friends will welcome a new addition to the follow-up to Netflix’s Masters Of The Universe: Revelation—an animated series set in outer space that, up until now, has been sorely lacking anyone who’s actually been in outer space. William Shatner made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel celebrating 40 years of Masters Of The Universe toys, films, and series, at which series creator Kevin Smith confirmed that Shatner will voice a mystery character in the upcoming Masters Of The Universe: Revolution.



The legendary Star Trek actor and actual astronaut arrived to deliver the news of his casting in the most conceivably Comic-Con way possible: his booming voice startling and delighting Hall H audience members before he emerged to join the panel. The 2022 edition of the convention is a busy one for Shatner, who was also on hand to preview a forthcoming documentary about his life produced by Legion M, the production company created and led entirely by fans. “San Diego Comic-Con has grown,” he quipped. “There’s something in the water. It used to be a little sleepy town!”

Shatner was all too eager to threaten to spill details about his mystery Masters Of The Universe character, despite Smith being under clearly strict orders to reveal nothing. “We got very lucky this season,” announced Smith. “Being able to say that I was involved in any way, shape, or form, a witness to the birth of a performance by a legend like this—it checked a lot of boxes for me.”

News of such fitting casting will surely ramp up already-high expectations for Masters Of The Universe: Revolution. It’s been announced Mark Hamill, another sci-fi icon, will reprise his role as Skeletor in the next round of battles for Eternia. Considering Shatner is no stranger to voiceover work himself, from various Star Trek video games to Two-Face in Batman Vs. Two-Face, and—true story—an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, we’re in for a treat.