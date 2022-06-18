Randall Pearson, This Is Us

NBC

Randall Pearson has tough competition in the quintessential TV dad race even among his fellow This Is Us family members: His adopted father (Milo Ventimiglia) and biological father (Ron Cephas Jones) are warm paternal presences and key to the enjoyment of the network family drama. But it’s Randall—dignified but not without neuroses, buttoned-up yet heart-on-his sleeve, and most of all, always ready with a dumb dad joke—who out-dadded them all through six tear-soaked seasons. You could always look to Randall for the most realistic portrayal of the many ups and well-intentioned downs that constitute fatherhood.

Key to this dad’s dadness is the man playing him. Sterling K. Brown is one of those actors who listens to scene partners with seemingly every fiber of his being, and nowhere is that more apparent than when he’s opposite his kid co-stars (Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Lyric Ross). He can somehow deliver a wedding toast about wanting a remote control to stop time and make it sound endearing rather than cheesy. (Even, dare I say, sexy?) Brown manages to check the boxes for both dad and—let’s face it—daddy. [Jack Smart]