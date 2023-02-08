15 best Valentine’s Day TV episodes of all time

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, “Bewitched, Bothered, And Bewildered” (1998)

Let’s face it: The proto-incel vibes of early series Xander Harris have not aged well (kind of like those of his creator, Joss Whedon). But this season-two episode from staff writer Marti Noxon, which puts Xander in the spotlight for the first time, marks a vital moment of character growth for the third Scooby. It’s also, like some of the best Buffy episodes, funny as hell. Smarting over Cordelia putting the kibosh on their budding relationship (“Do you know what’s a good day to break up with somebody? Any day besides Valentine’s Day!”), Xander blackmails Sunnydale High’s resident witch, Amy, into casting a revenge-motivated love spell on his ex. Naturally, it backfires in spectacular fashion, causing every woman in town except Cordy to become infatuated with him.

Does Xan slow-mo strut down the school hallway to the tune of Average White Band’s “Got The Love”? Does Amy turn Buffy into a rat that Oz has to rescue from a mousetrap? Does our hapless hero attempt to barricade himself and Cordy in the Summers’ basement, only to discover that the door opens from the other side? That’s a definitive yes to all of the above. And like the best of Buffy, the comedy is offset by meaningful character moments. Xan’s painfully honest speech to the spell-addled slayer (“If I thought you had one clue what it would mean to me … but you don’t. So I can’t.”) belies his usual objectifying advances; and we feel profound sympathy for Willow who, when not under a stalkery spell, is actually in unrequited love with her BFF. But the bloody cherry on top of “Bewitched” is when Angelus, in a bid to one-up Spike, gifts Drusilla with a literal human heart. Now that’s called making an effort. [Jenna Scherer]