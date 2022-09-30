The Sanderson sisters are returning once again to put a spell on a whole new generation of fans. Hocus Pocus 2 harnesses the powers of nostalgia, camp, and sentimentality to add to the lore of the Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah-Jessica Parker as a trio of wacky witches. But what is it about them that made the original 1993 film a sleeper hit, drawing more viewers back year after year? Midler has a theory.

“I think these three characters are really, in a strange and odd way, they’re really quite positive for women,” she said at a recent press conference alongside Hocus Pocus 2 cast and crew. “First of all, they’re very funny, which women are not allowed to be, are not supposed to be. … It’s a very broad range of emotions that they live through. But I think in a funny way, their bond is very, very strong. So in any situation where women are together, a bond of friendship and sisterhood is really, really important. And then this movie sort of shores it up.”

“There’s very little hesitation in our ideas and the things that we’re going to do,” Najimy added. “We’re like, this is what we have to get done. We’re gonna get it done, even if it’s eat children. [Laughs] Whatever it is that our mission is, there’s not a lot of second-guessing, which I don’t think you see a lot.”

“No. No second guessing,” Midler agreed. “We’re very decisive. We’re a very decisive group, which goes also goes to show that women can be decisive.”

Hocus Pocus 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Also coming back for the sequel is Doug Jones, who reprises his role as friendly zombie Billy Butcherson. He also had some thoughts as to why Billy has become a fan favorite over the years. “Probably because I was a zombie before zombies were cool,” he said. “[Billy] just wanted to go back to sleep. That’s all I want, really. I don’t want to eat anything. I just want to be left alone, really. So I think goofy, floppy fun. And he kind of matches the energy and the floppiness and the fun and the overdone characters of the sisters.”

Returning to the character was a little more difficult initially for Jones, who has made a lucrative career out of playing physically challenging characters, often while covered in layers of prosthetic makeup. “I was 32 when I played him the first time. I was 61 playing him the second time. Big difference. My first scene in the movie was stumbling up a staircase into a doorway. I’m like, [ gasps ], I don’t remember it being this tiring before. … When I looked at myself in the mirror and thought, oh my gosh, two minutes have passed in the last 29 years. He came back right away, voice and everything. I don’t know how that happened. But it was kind of magical.”

The film introduces some new characters to the town of Salem, too. Among them is Gilbert the Great, played by Sam Richardson, who operates a magic shop inside what used to be the old Sanderson cottage. Gilbert is a big fan of the Sanderson sisters, which was something Richardson and his character had in common. He was such a fan of the original Hocus Pocus that he said yes to the project before even meeting with director Anne Fletcher.

“Actors never do that.” Fletcher recalled. “They always want to meet the director, speak to the director. And there he is on set in his costume and I’m like, ‘Nice to meet you. Hello, I’m so happy you’re doing this movie.’ And we were getting to know each other, both from Detroit. And we’re talking about that stuff and all that. And then finally I said why did you take this movie without meeting me ... a nd he goes ‘Because I love Hocus Pocus.’”

“This was, like, directed right at me, you know, when the movie came out,” Richardson added. “So I’ve been a fan of the movie since it was in theaters, you know? And so, like, to get to be in the movie as a fan of the movie from growing up and getting to watch these three and Doug, as a fan in my eyes and watching myself, it’s so many levels of inception. … My whole career was just a plan to get into [Hocus Pocus], and I did.”

So, if Hocus Pocus 2 repeats the success of its predecessor, can we expect to see a Hocus Pocus 3 anytime soon? Midler isn’t ruling it out. “I do love a franchise,” she said.

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.