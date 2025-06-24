Paramount is taking another crack at Stephen King’s The Stand
Sure, the nine-episode miniseries was a dud, but maybe Doug Liman can spin Stephen King’s 1,200-page epic into a single, enjoyable film.Photo Cr: Robert Falconoer/CBS
Captain Trips is making a comeback. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is moving forward with another adaptation of Stephen King’s beloved contagion fantasy, The Stand, with Doug Liman attached to direct. Liman, coming off last year’s streaming double feature of Amazon’s Road House and Apple TV’s The Instigators, has already made one entry into the post-apocalyptic canon, Edge Of Tomorrow. However, The Stand is a sprawling epic that has already been adapted twice for television. The first arrived in the mid-’90s and starred Gary Sinise, landing when television was overloading on King-based miniseries. The second was more of a prestige effort, with a sprawling star-studded cast that included James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, and Ezra Miller as Trashcan Man, which needs to be seen to be believed.