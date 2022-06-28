A brand new witching hour will soon dawn on Disney+. The streamer finally released the first teaser for Hocus Pocus 2, offering just a glimpse of the spooky hijinks in store in the new film.

In Hocus Pocus 2, preceded by 1993's Hocus Pocus, veteran spell-casters Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker all reprise their roles as the diabolical, vaudevillian Sanderson sisters.

This time however, a new youngster has conjured up the trio— a tween girl (and potential witch herself) Becca (Whitney Peak of the Gossip Girl reboot.) After a mysteriously wise elder (in the form of Veep’s Sam Richardson) tells Becca many witches gain their magic when they turn 16, Becca and her best pal Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) decide to put Becca’s potential powers to the test.

A good witch knows the most potent spells are cast by moonlight in remote woodland clearings, and Becca and Izzy set that scene perfectly. But once the duo dives into their itch-it-a-cop-it-a-mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca, things get slightly out of hand. A radioactively oozing red crack opens up in the ground, and all of a sudden, three iconic actresses—excuse us, we mean terrifying witches—appear: Mary (Najimy), Sarah (Parker), and Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler).

“Lock up your children! Salem, we’re back!” Winifred cackles as the audience is (re) introduced to the Sanderson’s fabulously kooky looks—the hair-out-to-there! the layered velvet gowns! the eye makeup! Gagged is an understatement!

The trailer makes it clear viewers aren’t the only ones excited to see these witches back onscreen. “The Sanderson sisters!” a jovial carnival worker calls out when he sees the trio strolling towards him. “Are you looking for the stage?”With Mary and Sarah flanking her in the teasers closing shot, Winifred’s powdered face breaks out in a gleefully wicked grin as she coos: “Always.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+ on September 30.