In a surprise radio interview today, disgraced comedian Bill Cosby announced that he intends to take a show on the road in 2023.

“ Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby responded when asked if he plans to tour again during an appearance on “ WGH Talk,” per Variety. “ Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

A possible Cosby tour would be his return to “storytelling” following his release from prison in June of last year. In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault; however, the sentence was vacated in 2021 when judges ruled that the one-time comedian had been denied a fair trial. During a 2005 suit, Cosby admitted to giving women quaaludes with assurances from then- Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor Jr. that the information would be used to prosecute him. When the information was used in the subsequent trial about a decade later, it was ruled that Castor’s successor Kevin Steele had not honored the agreement.

However, Cosby is not out of the legal woods yet. Earlier this month, five more women filed a lawsuit alleging that the former Cosby Show star had forced them into sexual acts or raped them in the 1980s and 90s, according to Variety. Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman, said in response, “ Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

Perhaps he also seeks to defend himself in the court of public opinion. Wyatt confirmed this morning that Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.” For his part, Cosby said, “ When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be. ”