Bill Lawrence's next TV show apparently about the sad kinds of alien abductions
Lawrence's Doozer Productions just optioned Steven Rowley's book Take Me With You, about a man whose husband of 30 years suddenly vanishes.Bill Lawrence, Screenshot: YouTube
When he’s not busy scaring the shit out of Shrinking fans with ambiguously worded social media posts, Bill Lawrence has built up a tidy little TV empire for himself over the last few years, as the success of Ted Lasso has let the Scrubs creator branch out into shows ranging from dark comedies like Bad Monkey, to his currently running HBO series Rooster. Now Lawrence has lined up his latest potential seriocomic feelings exploration—and this time, there are (probably) aliens involved.
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