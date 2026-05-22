Bill Lawrence's next TV show apparently about the sad kinds of alien abductions

When he’s not busy scaring the shit out of Shrinking fans with ambiguously worded social media posts, Bill Lawrence has built up a tidy little TV empire for himself over the last few years, as the success of Ted Lasso has let the Scrubs creator branch out into shows ranging from dark comedies like Bad Monkey, to his currently running HBO series Rooster. Now Lawrence has lined up his latest potential seriocomic feelings exploration—and this time, there are (probably) aliens involved.

This is per Variety, reporting that Lawrence’s Doozer Productions has just teamed up with Warner Bros. Television to option Take Me With You, a brand new book from author Steven Rowley. Which certainly sounds like the sort of semi-sad, undeniably absurd material Lawrence has been mining of late, with a narrative centered on a college professor who wakes up one night to see his husband of 30 years walk out into their backyard, step into a mysterious beam of light, and vanish. “As Jesse struggles to understand Norman’s disappearance,” the book’s plot description reads, “He tries to piece together his new reality. Is he expected to wait patiently for a partner who may never come back? Or is this an opportunity for reinvention?” So, yeah: A very Lawrence-y oddball spin on grief, with the added benefit of possibly addressing the nature of extraterrestrial life, which is a handy bonus.

Lawrence is currently set to serve as an executive producer on the project, with no writer (or network/streamer) yet attached. The man himself is presumably too busy to pen the scripts all by his lonesome, given that he’s currently tackling those duties for both Rooster and Shrinking—to say nothing of development work on his upcoming Netflix show I Suck At Girls, a teen comedy from Abbott Elementary‘s Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. (Bill Lawrence: He has a lot of TV shows, and he shows no interest in stopping.)