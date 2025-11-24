Bill Skarsgard takes his mortgage broker hostage in Dead Man's Wire trailer
Director Gus Van Sant knows that people see similarities in this story to Luigi Mangione's.Screenshot: Row K/YouTube
It’s been about a year since United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on the streets of New York, and while alleged killer Luigi Mangione hasn’t gotten the biopic treatment (yet), Gus Van Sant’s latest film seems to have more than a little bit in common with the episode. Dead Man’s Wire follows Tony Kiritsis, an Indianapolis man who kidnapped mortgage broker Richard O. Hall and held him hostage in the 1970s after falling behind on payments. Bill Skarsgard stars as Kiritsis, with Coleman Domingo, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la (in her second major trailer appearance of the day), Cary Elwes, and Al Pacino rounding out the cast.