Harper and Yasmin are as supportive as ever in Industry season 4 trailer

The last time we saw Yasmin Kara-Hanani, she was dismissing a member of her staff for trying to comfort her over the sexual abuse it’s strongly implied she suffered at the hands of her late father. Based on the first glimpse of Industry‘s fourth season, shared this morning, it does look like she’s put in any more work to process her life, even if she looks pretty resigned to it. Yasmin may be in a cage, but it sure is a gilded one.

Scored to Nina Simone’s “Lilac Wine,” the Industry season 4 teaser is light on plot but evokes a definite mood. Yasmin’s (Marisa Abela) marriage to Henry Muck (Kit Harrington) seems to be going about as well as one could expect, with him seemingly screwing around with men and women in full view of his wife. Eric (Ken Leung) and Harper (Myha’la) are still here working in the titular industry and looking no happier than when we last saw them. Rob (Harry Lawtey) is not in London nor in the picture this season, which is tragic for us but probably for the best for him, given how dour the mood is. Harper and Yasmin get the teaser’s sole moment of dialogue, committing to look after each other after a quick negotiation.

Kal Penn and Kiernan Shipka are among new additions for the season, which Abela teased as “the most high-camp, crazy villain origin story of all time” back in May. “People responded to Industry spreading its wings in season three and having greater ambitions,” she said. “And I think that’s even more true of season four.” Industry returns to HBO on January 11 at 9 pm ET.