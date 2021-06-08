Bill Skarsgård Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Keanu Reeves already has one new ally coming to his aid in John Wick: Chapter 4, with Donnie Yen reportedly playing an old friend of Wick’s who hopefully won’t find some reason to fight the guy (if only because Donnie Yen seems like someone who could actually kick the Baba Yaga’s ass). Now, we also know someone whose ass will almost certainly get kicked by John Wick, because not since Alfie Allen in the first movie has there been an actor in a John Wick who seems like a perfect target for some Wick vengeance. We’re referring to Bill Skarsgård from It, who is reportedly in talks to join the still-mysterious and untitled fourth John Wick movie.

Advertisement

This comes from Collider, which says Skarsgård is only “in talks” to join the movie, but surely anyone in Hollywood with the opportunity to be in a John Wick sequel would jump at that chance, right? Skarsgård doesn’t need money, he could just do this one for fun! (Hey Bill, please don’t let us be your agent. We’ll be bad at it.) Collider guesses that he might be playing a bad guy, and we would go one step further and say that he will absolutely be playing a bad guy if he gets cast in this. C’mon, he’s Bill Skarsgård. He was born to play a demon clown, and he was also born to play some kind of upper-class creep who thinks he can tell John fucking Wick what to do just because he has a room full of gold coins. Or maybe he’ll double-cross Wick in some way and dig his own grave? Or maybe he’ll literally just play Pennywise and this series will finally start to go full full fantasy, laying the groundwork for that John Wick Vs. Dracula movie everyone wants to see?