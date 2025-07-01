Bill Burr is making a show about Earthquake, the comedian, not the seismic phenomenon

After decades of making audiences shake with laughter, comedian Earthquake is finally getting a sitcom to call his own. Per Variety, Earthquake, a.k.a. Nathaniel Stroman, will lead a new half-hour mult-camera comedy on the Fox network based on his life. Bill Burr will executive produce the series, appropriately titled Earthquake. It’s about got damn time, too.

Earthquake has been a fixture of the stand-up scene for the last 30 years, carrying on the tradition of being every comedian’s favorite comedian. That’s not just something people say; in 2018, John Mulaney named Earthquake’s 2005 album About Got Damn Time one of his five favorite comedy records ever. Although this is his first sitcom, he has been a regular on TV for years, appearing on shows such as Rel, South Side, and The Neighborhood. His most high-profile role was on Everybody Hates Chris, playing the recurring character Uncle Mike, and he returned for last year’s animated sequel, Everybody Still Hates Chris. In 2022, he released his first Netflix special, Legendary, and taped his latest for the streamer in Atlanta in May.