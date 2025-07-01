Bill Burr is making a show about Earthquake, the comedian, not the seismic phenomenon
Bill Burr is producing a half-hour sitcom based on Earthquake's life.Cr. Mathieu Bitton/Netflix ©2022
After decades of making audiences shake with laughter, comedian Earthquake is finally getting a sitcom to call his own. Per Variety, Earthquake, a.k.a. Nathaniel Stroman, will lead a new half-hour mult-camera comedy on the Fox network based on his life. Bill Burr will executive produce the series, appropriately titled Earthquake. It’s about got damn time, too.