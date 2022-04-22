Billie Eilish takes a tour through Springfield in the new The Simpsons short film called When Billie Met Lisa.While she’s in town, she runs into saxophone legend Lisa Simpson and asks the youngster to jam.

In the teaser for the film, Eilish is seen sporting her once- signature black and lime green hair and a “Vegan Lad” shirt. Her always-present brother and collaborator Finneas is not too far away. While driving over an overpass bridge, the singer quickly exits her car upon hearing the smooth sound of the saxophone.

“Can John Coltrane really be playing under a freeway overpass? No, he’s dead,” Eilish says after listening to Lisa’s playing.

With Finneas’ help, Eilish lowers herself under the overpass to see Lisa, saying, “It’s a kid!”

“Younger than you?” Finneas responds.

“Lots, little stinker,” Eilish replies. She then introduces herself to Lisa and who begins bawling when the Grammy-winning singer asks her to jam.



Now, why is Lisa playing her sax under an overpass? As seen in another short clip, the poor gal just can’t find a decent place to practice without Homer complaining about the noise, Marge trying to vacuum the instrument away, or Bart threatening to cut down the tree house she climbed in. So, she ends up playing underneath an overpass bridge like a musically gifted troll.

Later in the four-minute short, the two link up and do a riff on The Simpsons theme song written by Danny Elfman.

This is the second high-profile musician The Simpsons has featured in the last month. In March, The Weeknd popped in the series for a cameo, where he appeared as cool kid Orion Hughes.

When Bille Met Lisa is now available to view exclusively on Disney+. Eilish is scheduled to play another closing set at Coachella on Saturday, where she’s the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.