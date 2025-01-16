Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, more big names to head up FireAid benefit concert The January 30 FireAid benefit concert will see performances from Green Day, Sting, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, and many other major music names.

Relief efforts for the still-burning fires in California have now reached the “massive benefit concert by very famous people” stage of developments, as organizers for an upcoming event titled FireAid have now sent out their initial line-up for a benefit concert. And, fair enough, it’s a pretty incredible line-up of musical talent: Billie Eilish and Finneas; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams; Green Day; Gwen Stefani; Jelly Roll; Joni Mitchell; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lil Baby; P!nk; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Rod Stewart; Sting; Stephen Stills; Stevie Nicks; Tate McRae; and Dave Matthews and John Mayer, performing together. The concert, which is scheduled for January 30, will be split between two different venues, the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome; we’ll presumably know who’s going where, along with additional acts, when tickets go on sale on January 22.

Organized by former Ticketmaster CEO Irving Azoff in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents, benefits from the concert will be distributed “under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.” The L.A. Clippers are apparently footing the bill for the costs in putting on the concerts themselves, allowing all proceeds from the events to go toward the designated charities.

You can get more information about the event, including donation links, at https://fireaidla.org/. The concert will also be extensively broadcast and livestreamed, with “Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on ‘LIFE with John Mayer,’ Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets” all getting in on the action.