Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 3. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Billions (Showtime, 9 p.m., season-five finale): Paul Giamatti & co. are signing off for the season once more, after returning from a pandemic-induced hiatus. The sixth season has been in the cards since October 1 last year, so savor this cliffhanger, whatever it is. Scott Von Doviak will recap.



Scenes From A Marriage (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Black As Night (Amazon Prime Video): Maritte Lee Go makes her directorial debut with Black As Night, with Asjha Cooper (All American, Chicago Med) in the lead role. As described in YouTube comments, Black As Night is “Buffy meets Blade.”And let’s be honest, Blade is the only vampire (okay, dhampir) that actually does some good in the world. What has Edward Cullen ever done for anyone? He’s hundreds of years old and he doesn’t even have a job. The movie also stars Keith David, because how could it not?

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark (Amazon Prime Video): To celebrate Elvira actor Cassandra Peterson coming out and the first Sunday of Halloween, why not revisit a shoulda-been-a-classic? In the film, Elvira is the talk of the town when she inherits an old house, and she’s also the funniest person on the block. Watch it in all its B-movie glory, and enjoy this bit from our 11 questions interview with Peterson back in 2016:

CP [Cassandra Peterson]: Yeah, I had this weird experience… I had a dream about riding a black cat, and then the next day I was at this antique mart, and I found this little devil riding a black cat—an Austrian bronze, tiny little thing. It was super tiny. And it was kind of like, “Oh my God, my dream came true.” Except it was a devil, of course. Not me. AVC: All your dreams are coming true, it sounds like.