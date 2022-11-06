Hey, remember the movies? You sit in a big dark room eating popped corn while a big famous person is projected onto a screen in front of you? Odds are, if you’re in the U.S., you don’t remember movies, because not a whole lot of people went to the movies this weekend. We don’t blame anyone, since there’s only one new and noteworthy movie in cinemas this weekend and everyone’s probably waiting for Wakanda Forever, but don’t be super shocked when this list looks shockingly similar to the list from last week.

On that note: Black Adam is in the top spot for the third week in a row, but it fell 30 percent from last week and only made $18 million (it has $137 million total). After that is the aforementioned new and noteworthy film: One Piece Film: Red, the latest adventure about Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates. It made $9 million in its debut. (And if you don’t know One Piece, the good news is that you only have a little more than 100 volumes of the manga to catch up on.)

The rest of the list will be familiar titles to fans of this list, with Ticket To Paradise dropping to third (the only it only fell 13 percent and made $8.5 million), regular fourth-place finisher Smile landing in fourth with $4 million, Prey For The Devil dropping to fifth with $3.8 million, and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile crawling up to sixth with a 22 percent jump and $3.3 million. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin bounced 274 percent in its third week and expanded to nearly 900 theaters (from fewer than 100 last week), but that only resulted in $2 million

