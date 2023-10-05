The funniest lawsuit you probably haven’t heard of ended quietly this week, as record label BMG settled with toy company MGA Entertainment after alleging that the latter ripped off the Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps” in a promotional track for a slime-pooping unicorn toy titled “My Poops.” We’ll let you take a minute to process all of... that.

According to Rolling Stone, the two parties reached an agreement earlier this week, although the exact terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit, originally filed in January, alleged that the song created for MGA’s Poopsie Slime Surprise unicorn toys (yes, that’s their real name) exhibited “willful copyright infringement” and “exploited, without authorization” the original Black Eyed Peas hit.

According to BMG, the toy company “created a song called My Poops that clearly copies from, and is substantially similar to, ‘My Humps.” Parallels include the song’s lyrics, bass line, and, in Rolling Stone’s words, “Fergie-like inflection in which ‘My Poops’ is delivered.”

And, well, we’ll just let you decide for yourself—that is, if you’re willing to assault your ears with lyrics like “Whatcha’ gonna do with all that poop?” and “But when you rock a Poopsie, you just be poopin’ it all up!” (Yes, the song does have a full Genius page for some reason, thanks for asking!) The video has naturally been removed from YouTube, but you can still watch it in full over on Facebook or in sped-up meme format if you’re so inclined.

Toys are generally having a great year both on and off screen, but clearly, not everyone can be Barbie in all her pink, classy glory. Let’s take a moment to spare a thought for all the plastic, glittery-slime pooping unicorns that can’t beat early-aughts pop group the Black Eyed Peas in a copyright lawsuit as well. Ah, the world really is a beautiful place.

