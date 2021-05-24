Black Lightning turns one last page

James Remar and Christine Adams in the series finale of Black Lightning Photo : Boris Martin/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, May 24. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m.): The Pierce family has had a really rough go of it this season, and with the penultimate episode of Black Lightning, things seem to have gotten a lot worse. But this is the finale, so there’s no time for reflection. And it turns out that we have not yet seen the last of Jefferson Pierce.

Kyle Fowle will bid farewell to Salim Akil’s electrifying series with one last recap.

Whitstable Pearl (Acorn, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, first two episodes): Kerry Godliman (After Life) stars as a “big-hearted local restaurant owner who… just opened up a detective agency, a dream long delayed by an unplanned pregnancy that left her police career in tatters.” Øystein Karlsen of Lilyhammer brings Julie Wassmer’s novels to the screen. New episodes arrive weekly; look for more on this series next week.



More from TV Club

In Treatment (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:27 p.m., back-to-back episodes): “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance. Her new series further allows her to fully occupy the frame and do just that: Aduba leads HBO’s revival of In Treatment, which initially ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. This reboot (essentially a fourth season) features Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor as the lead instead of Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston. ” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review. New episodes will air every Sunday and Monday.

Regular coverage

Wild cards



The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special (Adult Swim, midnight): Josie And The Pussycats star Racha el Leigh Cook returns to the Archieverse as Josie McCoy in a stop-motion special that reunites Co ok with co-stars Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison and Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green; the cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jason Mantzoukas, Jared Harris, and Katee Sackhoff, among others.

Mad For Each Other (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Two next-door neighbors discover they share a psychiatrist and can’t seem to avoid running into each other in this rom-com K-drama.



Independent Lens, “The Donut King” (PBS, 10 p.m.): Alice Gu’s documentary on donut mogul Ted Ngoy tells the complex story of how the Cambodian refugee built “a multi-million dollar donut empire,” and the triumphs and tribulations that followed.