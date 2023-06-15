Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The result is an eclectic collection—in both tone, genre and subject matter (as anthologies are wont to do)—and one which makes for a brilliant weekend bingefest. Sure, there’s an air of “having your cake and eating it” when it comes to the show’s dim view of streaming platforms. (At times, it feels as if Brooker has conveniently forgotten he’s in bed with Netflix.) Sure, one or two episodes are a bit longer than they need to be. And sure, the showrunner’s decision to move away from his usual musings on technological advancements might upset some of his more inflexible fans. However, there’s no denying it works. It usually works well, too. 

In the very early days of Black Mirror, there was a charmingly amateurish feel to each episode. Nowadays, it boasts the cinematic sheen and obscenely talented casts that we’ve come to associate with Hollywood money. And, rather than allow this to dilute the impeccable satire spinning at the center of his creation, Brooker has instead used it to his advantage: more impressive world building, more room to explore the depth of human emotion, and infinitely more ambitious, thought-provoking, and moving narratives. Still, you’ll be pleased to know it hasn’t lost its playfulness: Indeed, there’s one scene, set inside a Catholic Church, that will give you the same WTF vibes that “The National Anthem” did when it was released way back when.

It’s the sort of TV that demands you put away your phone and pay attention, quite frankly. And, after the show’s divisive fifth season (which prompted many to accuse it of overstaying its welcome), we are genuinely relieved to see it back on form. Fingers crossed there isn’t still another twist to come.

