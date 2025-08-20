Jude Law didn't budget for degenerate Jason Bateman in Black Rabbit trailer

Jason Bateman has a list of debts as long as his hair in the new trailer for Black Rabbit, Netflix’s upcoming limited crime series. Covered in blood and grime, a bearded Bateman plays Vince Friedkin, an out-of-luck gambler, whose laundry list of I.O.U.s has left him broke, on the run, and shoeless. What? He got a good number. Left with nowhere to go, he turns to his brother Jake (Jude Law), the owner of a Big Apple nightclub, the Black Rabbit.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix:

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.

Though it looks like Bateman is back in Ozark mode—indeed, he directs the first two episodes, and his TV wife, Laura Linney, directs three and four. But this is more of a Jude Law production. Black Rabbit was created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, who wrote The Order, starring Law and his incredible mustache. The Aryan Nation thriller surrounding the FBI’s abandoned attempts to quell the rising neo-Nazi factions growing throughout the country was one of last year’s best. It was so good that Order director Justin Kurzel even popped in to direct the final two episodes of Black Rabbit. Sadly, Law did not grow out the mustache.

Black Rabbit streams on Netflix on September 18.