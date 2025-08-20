Jude Law didn't budget for degenerate Jason Bateman in Black Rabbit trailer
Jason Bateman is selling his shoes over here, and what is Jude Law going to do about it?Courtesy of Netflix
Jason Bateman has a list of debts as long as his hair in the new trailer for Black Rabbit, Netflix’s upcoming limited crime series. Covered in blood and grime, a bearded Bateman plays Vince Friedkin, an out-of-luck gambler, whose laundry list of I.O.U.s has left him broke, on the run, and shoeless. What? He got a good number. Left with nowhere to go, he turns to his brother Jake (Jude Law), the owner of a Big Apple nightclub, the Black Rabbit.
Here’s the synopsis from Netflix: