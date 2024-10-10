Jude Law tries to take down a terrifying white supremacist group in The Order trailer The Order also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Jurnee Smollett

Even though The Order is based on a true story from the 1980s, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that it’s getting the big screen treatment in 2024. The Justin Kurzel-directed film takes aim at white supremacy in the United States by following a neo-Nazi group called The Order (a.k.a. The Silent Brotherhood), and one FBI agent’s attempts to take them down.

“In every revolution, someone has to fire the first shot,” says Nicholas Hoult, playing radicalized Nazi leader Bob Matthews, at the trailer’s outset. His group of violent, racist, antisemites are about to commit armed robbery, the proverbial “first shot” that threatens to escalate to all-out war throughout the course of the film.

“For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.”

The tense, timely screenplay was written by Zach Baylin with inspiration from the 1989 nonfiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt. The Order, which initially premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, also stars Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver, and Marc Maron. It premieres in U.S. theaters December 6.